SQL Developer at Trigger BPO

About the job

Assist the SQL Developer in offering the business with business intelligence information, quality reporting, and sound data analysis on request from BI Systems.

Add value to business by turning data into useful information and knowledge that can be used to make sound business decisions.

Duties and Responsibilities

BI

Ensure that you provide your department with comprehensive subject matter expertise for essential BI core functions

Reporting

Ensure that you generate standard or custom reports summarising business, financial, or economic data for review by executives, managers, clients, and other stakeholders on request.

Ensure that you manage the timely flow of business intelligence information to users by their required deadlines.

Ensure that you distribute information regarding tools, reports, or metadata enhancements to the business as per business timelines.

Ensure that you manage the SSRS reporting tool and/or PowerBI by ensuring that reports are scheduled, distribution lists are identified, and the report format is as per request.

Ensure that you design and develop PowerBI dashboards to enable the call centre to add value to the business.

SSIS/SSAS

Ensure your design and develop the required SSIS/SSAS packages per project timelines.

Ensure you utilise the correct SQL coding standards for all procedures/functions and other SQL code requirements.

Ensure that you use the SSIS tool to merge data from various data stores.

Ensure that you automate Administrative Functions and Data Loading.

Ensure that you populate Data Marts & Data Warehouses.

Ensure that you help to clean and standardise data.

Ensure that you build BI into a Data Transformation Process.

Ensure that you identify, capture, and process data changes.

Ensure that you coordinate data maintenance, processing, or analysis.

Ensure that your SSIS offers robust error and event handling

Administration

Ensure that you liaise and cooperate with 3rd party/outsourced service providers when the need arises.

Ensure that you maintain or update business intelligence tools, databases, dashboards, systems, or methods per project timelines.

Identify, create and maintain an electronic library (e.g. SharePoint) of model documents, templates, or other reusable knowledge assets.

Ensure that you can provide your manager with reasonable evidence of reports, important communication etc., when required

Project/Work Planning

Ensure that you provide input to BI processes when the need arises.

Draft, communicate and maintain a BI Business-Flow Document to be distributed to the managers, directors and shareholders.

Ensure that you participate in the workstream planning process, including inception, technical design, development, testing and delivery of BI solutions to business.

Ensure to direct, organise, and lead BI workstream projects in implementing and using new BI software tools and systems

Business requiments and Analysis

Together with your manager, ensure that you create business intelligence tools or systems, including the design of the related database, spreadsheets, or outputs.

Ensure you can identify and provide input to new technology opportunities that will impact the enterprise-wide BI systems.

Ensure that you advise executives on how BI (processes, practices and technologies) are critical in improving business management and optimisation.

Provide insights and strategies that will enable management and executives to understand better behaviours and the factors that drive them.

Liaise with your reporting structure to design and implement a Quality Matrix/Survey to be completed by users.- Ensure that you send a Quality Matrix/Survey to all users after the submission of BI Related tasks (e.g. reports) to rate you on your service delivery.- Ensure that you recommend quality metrics and ensure quality metrics are documented and tracked weekly.

Ensure that you research and implement best practices for BI.- Align BI technologies with strategic initiatives. – Ensure that you stay abreast and advise BI products/tools management, business strategies, and direction.- Communicate with clients, competitors, suppliers, or others to stay abreast of industry or business trends.

Ensure that you adhere to current BI and general HTN standards, policies and procedures.- Ensure that you recommend standards, policies and procedures for the form, structure, and attributes of the BI tools and systems.

Ensure that you communicate any delays to business on request for data/information.- Ensure that you always keep the business up to date on the status of all requests.

Adhere to all reasonable and lawful requests for any member of management.

With your manager, ensure that you design company-wide “views” and custom reports relating to BI Systems.

Ensure that you perform analysis for a wide range of requests using data in different formats and from various platforms.

Ensure that you develop best practices for report deployments.

Requirements

Grade 12 Certificate

Relevant Qualification in Science & Information Systems (Diploma in Computer Science)

Requires three(3) or more years of BI or related SQL technical experience.

Knowledge of the industry and multiple business functional areas within a call centre environment.

Experince working on SSAS, SSIS, SSRS, Python, Qlickview, SQL and PowerBI

Desired Skills:

SSIS

SSRS

SQL Server Reporting Services

Development SQL

SSAS

T-SQL

Data warehouse

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position