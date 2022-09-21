System Administrator at South Deep Gold Mine

Job description: South Deep is recruiting!

This is an opportunity to bring your expertise to a dynamic and engaged team of professionals, working together to become the beacon of pride for our people, our communities, our stakeholders, and our shareholders.

At South Deep, we value each person’s individual and collective contribution and support your ongoing development, helping you to achieve your career and our business aspirations.

POSITION: SAP Planned Maintenance – System Administrator

JOB GRADING: C-Upper

DEPARTMENT: Engineering – Asset Management

SITE: South Deep Gold Mine

The SAP PM System Administrator is accountable for the continuous SAP Planned Maintenance system upkeep/maintenance, upgrades, availability, and related functionality to ensure optimal system functionality, reliability, and integrity. The incumbent enables operational delivery through managing user access, providing user support and creating standard, bespoke/ad hoc and trend analyses report as key decision support mechanisms.

Minimum Requirements:

* Be in possession of a Grade 12

* Have 5 years of Experience as a System Administrator in the mining industry

* Be in possession of a SAP PM User Certification

* Have 3 years’ experience on the SAP Planned Maintenance System

* Be proficient in MS Office including MS Project Certificate

* Be declared medically fit for the position and environment, as determined by a risk-based medical examination at the Gold Fields Occupational Health Centre and pass a Heat Tolerance Screening test, and such other tests as may be required to assess the applicant’s suitability for employment.

* Must have proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or be fully vaccinated by the date of the commencement of employment.

Key Competencies:

* Advanced knowledge of mechanical equipment maintenance regimes

* Advanced SAP Planned Maintenance system functionality knowledge i.e., Preventive & Corrective Plant Maintenance, Spares Planning & Management, PM-Master Data management and quality management.

* Well-developed computer literacy e.g., MS Office, MS Projects, SAP, database management, etc.

* Working knowledge of asset/business optimisation (lean six-sigma, continuous improvement, etc.)

* Ability to work independently and display high levels of initiative

* High degree of collaborative problem solving and proven team player

* Ability to work within fast-paced, dynamically changing and deadline driven environment

Duties and Responsibilities:

* Comply with all organisational relevant Safety, Health & Environmental policies and campaigns

* Stay abreast of relevant changes within the SAP ERP environment to ensure appropriate system change identification and management. Specific focus on such change impact in relation to PM integration with other modules e.g., Procurement, Success Factors, Newtrax, etc.

* Actively assess system effectiveness, recommend required changes to optimise system and, manage and test all system changes, configurations and interfaces

* Assess and recommend appropriate Planned Maintenance software and equipment specification for optimal system utilisation and reliability

* Specify and maintain SAP PM master data, data logs, reports, etc. ensuring optimal security and storage

* Develop and execute backup and recovery plans in conjunction with operational IT

* Create SAP Planned Maintenance queries, execute reports and perform analysis

* Monitor Measurement, Point and Counter to ensure correct data

* Oversee system performance, report generation and system utilisation taking remedial actions as required

* Develop plans to rapidly troubleshoot, diagnose and resolve PM system failures, interfaces, etc.

* Manage SAP PM user authorizations and profiles, manage user accounts, credentials, permissions, access rights, storage allocations, etc.

* Provide PM system training to Planned Maintenance teams, operational leads/supervision, end users, etc.

Closing Date: 28 September 2022

Please note that the Gold Fields code of conduct strictly prohibits the exchange of any payment as part of its recruitment process.

Should you require any assistance or have any challenges in applying for a position, please contact Rosy Monyaki [Phone Number Removed]; at the Engagement Center Recruitment hub

Gold Fields is committed to the achievement and maintenance of diversity and equity in employment

NOTE: all relevant certificates must be attached to your CV in order to be considered for shortlisting

We offer: Bonu, Medical and Pension fund

Desired Skills:

SAP PM

SAP Planned Maintenance

MS Project

Employer & Job Benefits:

Bonus

Health Plan

Pension

