AMD debuts Ryzen 7020 Series for high-end mobile performance

AMD has unveiled the new Ryzen 7020 Series and Athlon 7020 Series Processor lineup, built on the “Zen 2” core architecture and featuring AMD RDNA 2 graphics.

The Ryzen and Athlon 7020 Series Processors for mobile deliver excellent everyday performance and up to 12 hours of battery life1 so users can get the most out of their laptop.

“AMD has revolutionised thin and light laptops with unbeatable performance and uncompromising battery life,” says Saeid Moshkelani, senior vice-president and GM: client business unit at AMD.

“We are so excited to bring everything that users expect from premium laptops to the mainstream laptop market with the new Ryzen 7020 Series and Athlon 7020 Series Processors for mobile. At any price point, users should feel confident they are getting the best experience possible with AMD.”

Built on TSMC’s advanced 6nm manufacturing technology, the new Ryzen and Athlon 7020 Series Processors offer smart battery management and dedicated video and audio playback hardware. Systems featuring the Ryzen and Athlon 7020 Series processors are ideal for video conferencing and collaboration, office productivity and multitasking, and connecting with family and friends, when at home or on the go.

Over 90% of laptop users surveyed say “being on the go” with their system is important, and on average use their laptops on battery for three hours a day. On the extreme end, almost a third of respondents spend up to 10 hours a day on battery power.

The combination of TSMC 6nm technology and the innovative Ryzen 7020 architecture allow AMD Ryzen processors to deliver premium system battery life at a mainstream system price point – up to 12 hours of unplugged power.

The Ryzen 7020 Series Processers also offer best-in-class performance, with up to 58% faster multitasking and 31% faster application launch speed than the competition on the AMD Ryzen 3 7320U CPU.

Thanks to the AMD RDNA 2 graphics architecture, AMD Ryzen and Athlon 7020 Series processors for mobile support up to four displays powered by the integrated Radeon 610M Series graphics and advanced decode support3 for high-resolution streaming.

Systems featuring Ryzen and Athlon 7020 Series processors are Windows 11 ready, and feature a Microsoft Pluton security processor4 for full support of Windows 11 security features.

The new processors also come with a new modern platform and advanced technology support, including modern standby, wake-on-voice, fast charging and fast LPDDR5 memory.