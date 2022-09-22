Android Developer (1X Senior, 1X Intermediate) – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Sep 22, 2022

We are looking for a Senior and an Intermediate Android Developer with experience in Android Mobile Applications Development.
The ideal candidate must have experience in building Webservices using Java and Spring. Must also have experience in building mobility solutions. The senior must have 8 -10 years experience, and the Intermediate 5 years of experience.

Contract: 6 -12 Months
Hybrid work model
Location preference: Johannesburg

Desired Skills:

  • Android Mobile Development
  • Webservices
  • Java
  • Spring
  • Mobility Solutions

