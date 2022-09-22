Android Developer (1X Senior, 1X Intermediate) – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

We are looking for a Senior and an Intermediate Android Developer with experience in Android Mobile Applications Development.

The ideal candidate must have experience in building Webservices using Java and Spring. Must also have experience in building mobility solutions. The senior must have 8 -10 years experience, and the Intermediate 5 years of experience.

Contract: 6 -12 Months

Hybrid work model

Location preference: Johannesburg

Desired Skills:

Android Mobile Development

Webservices

Java

Spring

Mobility Solutions

