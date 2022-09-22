Back End C# Developer – Western Cape saon_careerjunctionza_state

Are you an innovative Developer who is looking for a fully remote role that offers the opportunity to continuously learn and grow? Do you enjoy solving interesting problems, developing solutions and delivering fantastic features to customers?

If this sounds like you, coupled with the following:

Skills:

C#

Xamarin (Android and iOS)

.NetCore

AWS Cloud

RESTful API

MS SQL

AngularJS

MVVM (advantageous)

Responsibilities

You can expect to be upgrading mobile apps and all the infrastructure around it.

You will be harnessing and leveraging the technological advancements in this space to create a new suite of mobile apps to replace the existing suite.

You must enjoy learning new technologies.

This would suit the sort of person who finishes one task and quickly and happily moves onto the next without prompting.

You have ‘an itch’ to satisfy.

Your experience of success is aligned with “getting things done really well”.

You want to understand what you are doing and are interested in fault-finding and curious about why the fault exists.

You cannot be the sort of Developer who just wants to write code.

You need to understand that you are creating products for customers and enjoy that aspect of the work.

Please send your updated CV and Skills Matrix to Gugu Peter at [Email Address Removed]. You are also welcome to contact me telephonically or via Whatsapp on [Phone Number Removed];.

Desired Skills:

Xamarin

C#

.Netcore

Remote

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical and pension

Learn more/Apply for this position