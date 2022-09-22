Business Data Analyst

The Enterprise Information Management (EIM) team requires the services of a Business/Data Analyst for critical projects within the Bank.

The Analyst must have an understanding of Agile methodology and strong experience in gathering data management related business requirements and will be involved in the identification of business issues and relating them to Data Management capabilities.

The analyst will be required to relate business problems to data management solutions. The analyst will also gather, document, and analyse business needs and requirements for the Enterprise Information Management (EIM) programme.

Objectives of this Scope of Work

The main purpose of this position is to conduct business analysis and document requirements in a manner that is suitable for Data Management solutions; this includes but is not limited to:

Identifying Data Management solutions to solve business problems, bringing business and information management together, translating business requirements into data management solution requirements and conveying the business requirements into the data and information management practices.

Focusing on business optimisation and investigating more efficient ways of working and organising resources to achieve business goals.

Bringing together different elements of the business by performing a consolidation and innovation role in order to create new or different alternatives and solutions.

Desired Skills:

Data quality

Data Modelling

Metadata Management

Data Profiling

Master Data Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Banking

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

