Cobol Developer (Hogan skills) at Reverside

COBOL/Hogan skills non-negotiable

CAMS experience will be a winner

Easytrieve development additional, but not critical

Good Analysis, Design and Development skill and experience

Desired Skills:

COBOL

Analysis

Design and Development

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

Website – [URL Removed]

LinkedIn – [URL Removed]

