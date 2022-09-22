Data Analyst at Reverside

Core responsibilities include:

• Mining large structured and unstructured datasets for a multitude of companies with different data structures

• Ownership of data structures and relevant business logic by setting standards and vision for normalized data sets

• Support the design of data systems to ensure data analytics takes place in an efficient, scalable, and reproducible way

• Usage of data to find new insights to inform healthcare strategies and develop product – there will be a broad range of fields to understand from clinical, operations, fraud, digital, sales and marketing, wellness, etc.

• Performing basic to advanced data analytics both ad hoc and in production

• Present data and model findings in a way that provides actionable insights

• Connecting with a multitude of stakeholders to understand the data, systems, and analytical architecture in a healthcare context

• Improve processes and data outcomes where opportunities arise Additionally, you will be required to contribution to the innovation and product creation process.

Exceptional communication skills across a wide range of stakeholders

• Ability to work cohesively in a team environment while balancing multiple priorities

• High level of attention to detail, resilience, enthusiasm, energy and drive

• Positive, can-do attitude focused on continuous improvement

• Ability to take feedback and constructive criticism to drive improved delivery

• Rigorous ability to problem-solve and optimise environment

• Excellent co-ordination skills

A deep understanding of the technical tools used in healthcare analytics is required as the bases for development of analytical products, as such the following core understandings are required:

• Deep experience and skill set in SQL, python, and advanced excel

• Deep understanding in basic to advanced statistics, risk adjustment and health outcome assessment frameworks

• Deep understanding of data in various areas of expertise from clinical, operations, fraud, digital, sales and marketing, wellness, etc.

• Knowledge of databases and structures, governance and meta data standards including data architecture principals, ETL/ELT, etc.

• Knowledge of patient health management, provider profiling, healthcare reporting, and other key healthcare technologies etc.

• Knowledge of clinical tools including coders, groupers, and classifications

• Knowledge of data science in the healthcare space

• Understanding of healthcare benefit pricing, product pricing and other actuarial calculations (reserving, risk rating, etc.)

• Experience in Microsoft Azure preferred (Databricks, Synapse, Data Factory, etc.)

Qualifications:

A bachelor’s degree in actuarial science, statistics, healthcare-related, or similar

A master’s degree in a related field preferred

Extensive experience in healthcare analytics

Desired Skills:

Microsoft Azure

SQL

Python

Data science in healthcare

ETL

Health outcome assessment frameworks

Design of data systems

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

Website – [URL Removed]

LinkedIn – [URL Removed]

