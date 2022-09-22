Data Analyst, (Hybrid position in Pretoria)

Data Analyst, (Hybrid position in Pretoria).

Data Analyst with experience in Power BI, building reports and data analysis. The Data Analyst will provide data-related support, data investigation, research, data management, and data reporting in collaboration with the data warehouse and development teams. They will contribute technical skills to guarantee that the data is of high quality and accuracy, then analyse, create, and present it in ways that assist people, businesses, and organizations in making better decisions

Experience

– 4+ proven working experience as a Data Analyst or Business Data Analyst (essential)

– 4+ proven working experience in Power BI reporting

– 4+ proven working experience in managerial role (Preferred)

R65000.00 per month

1 year fixed term contract

Desired Skills:

data analyst

Power BI

data investigation

Employer & Job Benefits:

NA

