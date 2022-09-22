Data Architect at Reverside

Job Brief

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

Responsibilities for the Data Architect :

Assessing and advocating data management technologies and practices eliminating gaps between the current state and a well-targeted future state

Interpreting and delivering impactful strategic plans improving data integration, data quality, and data delivery in support of business initiatives and roadmaps

Formulating and articulating architectural trade-offs across solution options before recommending an optimal solution ensuring technical requirements are met

Motivating and developing staff through teaching, empowering, and influencing technical and consulting “soft” skills

Collaborating with client stakeholders and development staff to ensure data architecture recommendations maximize the value of client data across the organization

Driving innovative technology solutions through thought leadership on emerging trends

Sharing project solutions and outcomes with colleagues to improve delivery on future projects

Qualifications

Typical experience for successful candidates includes:

5+ years of experience implementing with a variety of on-premises and cloud data management, integration, visualization, and analytical technologies

Experience in the design and implementation of modern data architectures and concepts such as cloud services (e.g., AWS), real-time data distribution (e.g., Kafka, Kinesis, DataFlow), NoSQL (e.g., MongoDB, DynamoDB, HBase), and data governance

Ability to think strategically and relate architectural decisions and recommendations to business needs and client culture

Ability to assess traditional and modern data architectural components based on business needs

Desired Skills:

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

Website – [URL Removed]

LinkedIn – [URL Removed]

