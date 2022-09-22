Data Engineer at Reverside – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Core responsibilities include:

• Work within a highly specialized and growing team to enable delivery of data and advanced analytics system capability.

• Develop and implement a reusable architecture of data pipelines to make data available for various purposes including Machine Learning (ML), Analytics and Reporting

• Work collaboratively as part of team engaging with system architects, data scientists and business in a healthcare context

• Define hardware, tools and software to enable the reusable framework for data sharing and ML model productionization

• Work comfortably with structured and unstructured data in a variety of different programming languages such as SQL, R, python, Java etc

• Understanding of distributing programming and advising data scientists on how to optimally structure program code for maximum efficiency

• Build data solutions that leverage controls to ensure privacy, security, compliance, and data quality

• Understand meta-data management systems and orchestration architecture in the designing of ML/AI pipelines

• Deep understanding of cutting-edge cloud technology and frameworks to enable Data Science

• System integration skills between Business Intelligence and source transactional

• Improving overall production landscape as required

• Define strategies with Data Scientists to monitor models post production

• Write unit tests and participate in code reviews

What you need to be successful:

• Honours or Master’s degree in BSc Computer Science or Engineering or Software Engineering with solid experience in data mining and machine learning

• 5 to 8 years of work experience

• Expert in programming languages such as R, Python, Scala and Java

• Expert database knowledge in SQL and experience with MS Azure tools such as Data Factory, Synapse Analytics, Data Lake, Databricks, Azure stream analytics and PowerBI

• Modern Azure datawarehouse skills

• Expert Unix/Linux admin experience including shell script development

• Exposure to AI or model development

• Experience working on large and complex datasets

• Understanding and application of Big Data and distributed computing principles (Hadoop and MapReduce)

• ML model optimization skills in a production environment

• Production environment machine learning and AI

• DevOps/DataOps and CI/CD experience

• AWS experience

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

