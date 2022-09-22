Dell XPS 13 Plus hits SA channel

Dell EMC distributor, Drive Control Corporation (DCC) has announced the immediate availability of the XPS 13 Plus (9320) to the ICT channel.

The XPS 13 Plus is Dell’s most formidable XPS laptop yet with a 12th Gen Intel Core 28W processor, almost twice as powerful is its predecessor (15W processor).

To support the Dell XPS Plus’s computing power, it features larger fans that provide 55% better airflow without increasing noise or temperature. Dell’s Express Charge technology also charges the laptop to almost 80% in less than an hour.

The 1,24kg XPS 13 Plus is made of CNC-machined aluminium and a tone-on-tone interior and exterior available in graphic or platinum for a sleek, futuristic aesthetic. Keeping the environment in mind, the laptop chassis is made of low carbon aluminium, therefore, reducing its carbon footprint.

Ideal for users in the creative industry, the Dell XPS 13 Plus’s Capacitive Touch Function Row allows the user to switch between media and function keys. Also, the laptop features a Zero-Lattice Keyboard Designed with edge-to-edge larger keycaps with no spacing between the keys that allow for fast, efficient, and comfortable keystrokes.

“The Dell XPS 13 Plus is a powerful and versatile machine that represents the next step in the evolution of laptops. It is a compelling offering to our channel partners,” says Heinrich Pretorius, Dell EMC consumer product dpecialist at DCC.

The Dell XPS 13 Plus includes the following additional features:

* Four-sided InfinityEdge display that delivers a virtually borderless viewing experience with UHD+ screen that features up to 4K+ resolution.

* EyeSafe technology that reduces harmful blue light while still providing vivid colour.

* Seamless Glass Touchpad that uses force pad haptics to provide a targeted, reactive sensation when touched.

* Quad speaker design – two speakers are hidden beneath the keyboard and two in the base resulting in an immersive sound experience.

The Dell XPS 13 Plus ships with a three-year, on-site warranty.