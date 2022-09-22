DevOps Engineer at Reverside – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Responsibilities :

Designing and developing the DevOps pipeline on MS Azure and software stack as well as develop the scripts required for automation (Python, YML, Java)

Drive adoption of CI/CD automation, infrastructure as code, cloud-based technologies. Responsible for reporting on Key metrics on the adoption rate

Maintain the Pipeline Configuration on MS Azure, integration, and deployment tools as well as its underlying infrastructure

Provide support or collaborate with development teams specifically around customized requirements. Provide ongoing support on Continuous integration, Continuous Delivery related issues/queries

Responsible for maintaining and adding to the DevOps Knowledge base containing guidelines, best practices, and operational policies primarily for developers, Architects and Business Analysts

Technical Experiences and skills:

Minimum 2 years of work experience in Software Development or more years using Agile, and DevOps practices.

Atlassian Stack (Jira, Bitbucket, Confluence and Bamboo), Dynatrace, Ansible, RedHat, Nexus Repo and IQ, Jenkins, Maven, Gradle, Python, Kubernetes, Docker, MS Azure

Experience as developer at basic level (must understand the Maven Lifecycle, NPM and Gradle) and system administrator.

Release automation, system administration, system configuration, and system debugging experience, Experience using scripting languages, configuration management tools, and command execution frameworks

Two or more years of Kubernetes, Docker on MS Azure

Education/certifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field

Microsoft Azure certification is a must, i.e., Azure Administrator, Azure Solutions Architect or Azure Developer

Competencies:

Agile software development,

Continuous integration,

Continuous delivery pipelines,

Automated and continuous testing,

Proactive monitoring,

Tenacity,

Stress Management,

Self-motivated,

Innovative,

Persuasion,

Coaching,

Client orientation.

Desired Skills:

MS Azure

Docker

Kubernetes

DevOps

CI/CD

Bit Bucket

Jira

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

