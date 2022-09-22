Graduate Data Analyst – Western Cape saon_careerjunctionza_state

OUTSTANDING, TOP GRADUATES !!! Apply here if you are Tech and Finance savvy and are top of your class. World class opportunity for you!

Are you based in Cape Town, and wanting to work for and in a Data and Analytics company??

Then this is what you have been waiting for!!!

Must have Degree . Bcom/ Statistics or similar

Based In Cape Town and able to work and travel to Stellenbosch

If interested please send through academic transcripts with updated cv to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Graduate

Data

Analysis

Fintech

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical and more

