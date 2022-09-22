Graduate Data Analyst – Western Cape saon_careerjunctionza_state

Calling all recent top calibre graduates who have ambitions of following the Data/ Financial Analysis career path to make urgent contact!

About the role

2 year programme where you will be exposed to various parts of the business

The person

You have a degree (not a Diploma or Advanced Diploma) in either Finance, Mathematics, Economics, Accounting etc

You have excellent marks (upwards of 80%)

You live in Cape Town (should be comfortable and able to work in Stellenbosch)

You are a people person with great inter-personal skills

Eager to learn and grow a career

If this sounds like you or someone that you know, kindly send your CV and most recent academic transcripts to Gugu Peter at [Email Address Removed]. You are also welcome to contact me telephonically or on Whatsapp via [Phone Number Removed];.

Desired Skills:

Degree

Graduate

Financial Analysis

Data Analysis

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and more

