Graduate Data Analyst – Western Cape saon_careerjunctionza_state

Calling all recent top calibre graduates who have ambitions of following the Data/ Financial Analysis career path to make urgent contact!
About the role
2 year programme where you will be exposed to various parts of the business
The person
- You have a degree (not a Diploma or Advanced Diploma) in either Finance, Mathematics, Economics, Accounting etc
- You have excellent marks (upwards of 80%)
- You live in Cape Town (should be comfortable and able to work in Stellenbosch)
- You are a people person with great inter-personal skills
- Eager to learn and grow a career
If this sounds like you or someone that you know, kindly send your CV and most recent academic transcripts to Gugu Peter at [Email Address Removed]. You are also welcome to contact me telephonically or on Whatsapp via [Phone Number Removed];.
