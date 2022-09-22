Intermediate Test Analyst at Reverside – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Job Brief
Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.
Scope of work
The Intermediate Test Analyst consultant will be in the relevant Quality Assurance (QA) department and will participate in testing of FML Miles modules for the project, allocated at 100% capacity.
Required to perform the following activities:
- Requirements extraction and analysis
- Test Case creation
- Test Case execution
- Defect Management
- Task allocation to team members
- Project planning
- Reporting
- Testing artefacts
- Coordinate UAT
- Attend project meetings
Desired Skills:
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
