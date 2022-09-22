International ESIA Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

A leading international consulting firm is looking for an ESIA Project Manager to join their team. This role can be based in their Johannesburg, Durban or Cape Town offices. The successful applicant will be responsible for building the company’s brand in Africa and globally by identifying strategic issues and opportunities that help drive the growth of the business. The applicant needs to worked on projects in Africa, outside South Africa, in the Oil and Gas and/or Mining Sectors. They will have a proven track record of delivering projects to IFC and World Bank standards.

Minimum Requirements:

BSc Honours or Masters in Environmental or Natural scienses or similar qualifications.

12+ years’ experience in an international environmental consultancy.

Must be able to proactively manage large EIA/ESIA projects, take responsibility of resource allocation, liaise with clients, specialists and authorities, manage quality assurance/client feedback and ensure they meet budgetary, quality, safety and time frame targets, while exceeding client expectation

Must have a sound knowledge of the EIA/ESIA process, Equator Principles, and IFC Performance Standards

Must be able to develop and sustain client relationships leading to repeat business.

Must have worked on projects within Africa, outside South Africa.

Desired Skills:

Management

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

