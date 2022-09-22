IT Business Analyst
Key performance areas
- Liaise with business departments and external customers to define the scope of new IT projects.
- Translate business requirements into IT specifications ready for detail design and implementation.
- Regular interaction between the project stakeholders and the IT team to ensure
design requirements are clear and are met by the IT design team.
- Implement business processes with supporting ‘standard operating procedures’
- (SOPs) within the framework of the relevant business practice.
- Analyse and report on process performance and risk, to identify improvement initiatives.
- Test, monitor and report on data and information related to implemented business solutions.
- Perform complex solution designs according to client requirements.
- Test complex configured technology solutions.
- Compile business-requirement and system-design specifications for solutions aimed at the improvement of business processes.
- Perform work activities in a way that limits cost.
- Analyse relevant business intelligence to identify, justify and drive, continuous improvement initiatives for clients / customers (Internal / External).
- Manage the adoption of process improvement initiatives.
- Complete own training successfully as per an agreed personal development plan (PDP).
Qualifications required
- Diploma of 1 to 3 years / NQF level 6
- 3 – 5 years’ relevant work experience.
- The ability to understand financial and economic concepts and principles; to identify, create and/or exploit opportunities, and improve the viability of a business.
- The ability to ensure high standards of quality and service delivery to meet and exceed client expectations.
- The ability to explore, identify, learn and implement new and creative ways to improve processes, products, services, practices, customer value, organisational effectiveness and culture.
- The ability to establish and maintain positive interpersonal relationships characterised by sensitivity, support, respect and constructive resolution of differences and of conflict.
- Displaying the mental and/or moral strength to be open and direct with others without being intimidating or intimidated.
- Uses the appropriate consulting approaches to defining and delivering what clients/customers need to strengthen their business.
- Knowledge and ability to analyse business requirements to be met by a suitable solution.
- Knowledge and ability to analyse business requirements to be met by IT solutions.
Desired Skills:
- Business analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree