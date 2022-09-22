IT Business Analyst

Sep 22, 2022

IT Business Analyst

Key performance areas

  • Liaise with business departments and external customers to define the scope of new IT projects.
  • Translate business requirements into IT specifications ready for detail design and implementation.
  • Regular interaction between the project stakeholders and the IT team to ensure

design requirements are clear and are met by the IT design team.

  • Implement business processes with supporting ‘standard operating procedures’
  • (SOPs) within the framework of the relevant business practice.
  • Analyse and report on process performance and risk, to identify improvement initiatives.
  • Test, monitor and report on data and information related to implemented business solutions.
  • Perform complex solution designs according to client requirements.
  • Test complex configured technology solutions.
  • Compile business-requirement and system-design specifications for solutions aimed at the improvement of business processes.
  • Perform work activities in a way that limits cost.
  • Analyse relevant business intelligence to identify, justify and drive, continuous improvement initiatives for clients / customers (Internal / External).
  • Manage the adoption of process improvement initiatives.
  • Complete own training successfully as per an agreed personal development plan (PDP).

Qualifications required

  • Diploma of 1 to 3 years / NQF level 6
  • 3 – 5 years’ relevant work experience.
  • The ability to understand financial and economic concepts and principles; to identify, create and/or exploit opportunities, and improve the viability of a business.
  • The ability to ensure high standards of quality and service delivery to meet and exceed client expectations.
  • The ability to explore, identify, learn and implement new and creative ways to improve processes, products, services, practices, customer value, organisational effectiveness and culture.
  • The ability to establish and maintain positive interpersonal relationships characterised by sensitivity, support, respect and constructive resolution of differences and of conflict.
  • Displaying the mental and/or moral strength to be open and direct with others without being intimidating or intimidated.
  • Uses the appropriate consulting approaches to defining and delivering what clients/customers need to strengthen their business.
  • Knowledge and ability to analyse business requirements to be met by a suitable solution.
  • Knowledge and ability to analyse business requirements to be met by IT solutions.

Desired Skills:

  • Business analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.