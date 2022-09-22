Junior Software Engineer (Java) at Reverside – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Responsibilities :

Contribute to all stages of software development lifecycle

Design, implement and maintain Java-based applications that can be high-volume and low-latency

Analyze user requirements to define business objectives

Envisioning system features and functionality

Define application objectives and functionality

Ensure application designs conform with business goals

Develop and test software

Identify and resolve any technical issues arising

Create detailed design documentation

Propose changes to current Java infrastructure

Develop technical designs for application development

Develop multimedia applications

Write well designed, testable code

Conducting software analysis, programming, testing, and debugging

Manage Java and Java EE application development

Develop documentation to help users

Transforming requirements into stipulations

Prepare and produce releases of software components

Support continuous improvement, investigating alternatives and technologies, and presenting for architectural review

Technical Skills, Knowledge and Work experience:

BSc Computer Science or equivalent degree

Minimum 2 years’ experience in database Java coding

Experience in Back-end source code development

Java 8+

Spring (Boot, Batch, Data, Testing, Messaging, Event)

Hibernate

Maven/Gradle

Process knowledge of SDLC, Unit testing, technical change control

Collaborate with Frontend developers in integrating user facing elements

Knowledge in Microservices architecture and RESTful API services

ITIL services framework

Education / Qualifications / Accreditations with Professional Body:

Minimum IT degree level education (BCom or BSc in information systems or computer science)

Matric with English and Mathematics

Desired Skills:

java

spring

SQl

SDLC

hibernate

database

Java Code

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

Website – [URL Removed]

LinkedIn – [URL Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position