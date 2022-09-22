Junior Software Engineer (Java) at Reverside – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Responsibilities :
- Contribute to all stages of software development lifecycle
- Design, implement and maintain Java-based applications that can be high-volume and low-latency
- Analyze user requirements to define business objectives
- Envisioning system features and functionality
- Define application objectives and functionality
- Ensure application designs conform with business goals
- Develop and test software
- Identify and resolve any technical issues arising
- Create detailed design documentation
- Propose changes to current Java infrastructure
- Develop technical designs for application development
- Develop multimedia applications
- Write well designed, testable code
- Conducting software analysis, programming, testing, and debugging
- Manage Java and Java EE application development
- Develop documentation to help users
- Transforming requirements into stipulations
- Prepare and produce releases of software components
- Support continuous improvement, investigating alternatives and technologies, and presenting for architectural review
Technical Skills, Knowledge and Work experience:
- BSc Computer Science or equivalent degree
- Minimum 2 years’ experience in database Java coding
- Experience in Back-end source code development
- Java 8+
- Spring (Boot, Batch, Data, Testing, Messaging, Event)
- Hibernate
- Maven/Gradle
- Process knowledge of SDLC, Unit testing, technical change control
- Collaborate with Frontend developers in integrating user facing elements
- Knowledge in Microservices architecture and RESTful API services
- ITIL services framework
Education / Qualifications / Accreditations with Professional Body:
- Minimum IT degree level education (BCom or BSc in information systems or computer science)
- Matric with English and Mathematics
Desired Skills:
- java
- spring
- SQl
- SDLC
- hibernate
- database
- Java Code
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
Website – [URL Removed]
LinkedIn – [URL Removed]