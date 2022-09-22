Junior Test Analyst at Reverside

Skills and Education Required:
- BSc degree or BTech degree in Computer Science or Information System
- API and Mobile testing experience
- Tools – QC, JIRA, PostMan, SQL
- Strong communication skills both verbal and spoken
- Willing to work overtime when necessary
- Onsite work will be required from time to time based on project needs
Desired Skills:
- API
- Mobile Testing
- Quality Centre
- JIRA
- PostMan
- SQL
- ALM
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
