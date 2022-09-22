LG giving away an OLED gaming TV at Comic Con

LG Electronics will be giving away one of its flagship gaming TVs – a 48-inch OLED C1 – during a Raceway event at this year’s Comic Con Africa in Johannesburg.

Contestants will have to speed around a track on Forza Horizon 5 on the OLED TV Raceway and race their way to the top of the leader board to stand a chance to win the grand prize.

Comic Con is a world-renowned pop culture and gaming festival that first came to South Africa in 2018. This year, the festival will take place from 22 to 25 September at the Johannesburg Expo Centre, featuring eight stages and more than 256 hours of content.

In the Artist Alley, fans will be able to meet the artists and writers of some of the world’s most influential TV shows and movies. Comic Con Africa announced the attendance of Selwyn Ward, known as the Red Turbo Power Ranger, Tati Gabrielle from Uncharted, Jamie Campbell from the cult-classic Stranger Things series, and more.

At LG’s Raceway stand at Comic Con Africa this year, gaming enthusiasts will be able to compete for an OLED TV in the company of prominent South African gamers like Mister Flak, Super Dave and Sam Wright (aka Tech Girl).

LG’s OLED gaming TVs have set a new benchmark for gaming experiences because of their unbeatable response time of 0.1 millisecond, low input lag, built-in gaming features, and the latest adaptive syncing technologies. And with the power of self-lit pixels, OLED TVs deliver a level of contrast and colour quality that bring the best out of today’s next-gen games.