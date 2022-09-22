.Net Developer at Reverside

Sep 22, 2022

Must-Have:

  • C#

  • .Net Framework 4.0

  • ASP.NET MVC

  • SQL (MS SQL and MySQL)

  • IIS

  • Require developers who can develop in .net that can be hosted on AWS.

Nice to Have:

  • Microsoft Workflow Foundation

  • Docker

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
Website – [URL Removed]
LinkedIn – [URL Removed]

