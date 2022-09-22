.Net Developer at Reverside – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Must-Have:
- C#
- .Net Framework 4.0
- ASP.NET MVC
- SQL (MS SQL and MySQL)
- IIS
- Require developers who can develop in .net that can be hosted on AWS.
Nice to Have:
- Microsoft Workflow Foundation
- Docker
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
