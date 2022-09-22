Oracle Developer at Reverside

Job Brief
Technical Requirements
Responsible for designing, coding, testing, and analyzing software systems and applications:
High skill set in Data warehousing
STM documentation
Database: Oracle, SQL, Relational modelling, Dimensional modelling, Data warehouse design.
Some development skills in Cubes: SSAS will be beneficial.
Some development skills in Reporting will be beneficial: BO, PowerBI.
Strong development skills in Oracle (also mentioned in the databases above).
Knowledge of algorithms and data structures.
Data analysis i.e. Analytical
Other Requirements
Attention to detail
Good Communication
Self-driven
Must have developers mentality and self-driven.
Be on par with the latest development styles and expertise
Team player
Desired Skills:
- Data warehousing
- STM Documentation
- Oracle
- SQL
- Relational modelling
- Dimensional modelling
- Data warehouse design
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
