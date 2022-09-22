Oracle Developer at Reverside

Job Brief

Technical Requirements

Responsible for designing, coding, testing, and analyzing software systems and applications:

High skill set in Data warehousing

STM documentation

Database: Oracle, SQL, Relational modelling, Dimensional modelling, Data warehouse design.

Some development skills in Cubes: SSAS will be beneficial.

Some development skills in Reporting will be beneficial: BO, PowerBI.

Strong development skills in Oracle (also mentioned in the databases above).

Knowledge of algorithms and data structures.

Data analysis i.e. Analytical

Other Requirements

Attention to detail

Good Communication

Self-driven

Must have developers mentality and self-driven.

Be on par with the latest development styles and expertise

Team player

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

