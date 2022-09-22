SAP Basis Consultant at Sabenza IT

All you Basis consultants seekinga venture, we have one of our clients who is a leading giant in the automotiveindustry who seeks you….. Do you have what it takes and what they require? If so apply now…..

Location : Gauteng

Work Model: Hybrid

Duties and responsibilities:

Action and coordinate CM (Change Management) tasks and tickets as required

Action and resolve CIM (Critical Incident Management) tickets as required

Action and resolve IM (Incident Management) tickets

Raise and lead tasks PM (Problem Management) tickets as identified

Handling Tickets and Tasks with the responsibility for closing the same within defined SLA’s (Service Level Agreements)

Control all aspects of SAP Systems operations for systems in scope to ensure compliance to the IT Internal Controls

Ensure proper maintenance & control of the responsible SAP Systems

Support Feature Team in an Agile approach by proactively managing assigned User Story’s in-line with the organisational Agile Working Model

Performing ticket duty services as and when required in-line with feature team requirements

Ensure systems compatibility with agreed AG strategies and standards

Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails

Measuring actual progress against planned objectives

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes

Regular reporting on system status to ensure compliance with TMP targets

Review and present proposed system solution to Feature Team Lead and / or Sub Product Owner

Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for Business Blueprint document

Essential Skills required:

Advanced SAP Basis Administration

Advanced Oracle and HANA Database administration

Intermediate SuSe Linux Operating System administration

Exposure to Cloud technologies, preferably Azure or AWS

Incident Management (IM), Change Management (CM), Problem Management (PM)

ITIL process knowledge and work experience

Agile Methodology knowledge

IT Service Management (ITSM)

Qualifications required:

Degree in Information Systems or equivalent experience

Minimum of 8 years IT working experience

Minimum 6 years’ experience in SAP Basis (Required)

ITIL certification (Advantageous)

ITIL process knowledge and work experience (Required)

SAP Certified Technology Associate – SAP HANA 2.0 and / or SAP Certified Technology Consultant – SAP S/4HANA System Administration (Required)

Project Management experience and / or certification (Advantageous)

Solution Manager experience (Advantageous)

Desired Skills:

SAP Basis administration

Oracle and HANA database administration

ITIL

–

Incident Management (IM)

Change Management (CM)

Problem Management (PM)

ITSM

Learn more/Apply for this position