SAP Basis Consultant at Sabenza IT

Sep 22, 2022

All you Basis consultants seekinga venture, we have one of our clients who is a leading giant in the automotiveindustry who seeks you….. Do you have what it takes and what they require? If so apply now…..

Location : Gauteng

Work Model: Hybrid

Duties and responsibilities:

  • Action and coordinate CM (Change Management) tasks and tickets as required
  • Action and resolve CIM (Critical Incident Management) tickets as required
  • Action and resolve IM (Incident Management) tickets
  • Raise and lead tasks PM (Problem Management) tickets as identified
  • Handling Tickets and Tasks with the responsibility for closing the same within defined SLA’s (Service Level Agreements)
  • Control all aspects of SAP Systems operations for systems in scope to ensure compliance to the IT Internal Controls
  • Ensure proper maintenance & control of the responsible SAP Systems
  • Support Feature Team in an Agile approach by proactively managing assigned User Story’s in-line with the organisational Agile Working Model
  • Performing ticket duty services as and when required in-line with feature team requirements
  • Ensure systems compatibility with agreed AG strategies and standards
  • Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
  • Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails
  • Measuring actual progress against planned objectives
  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
  • Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes
  • Regular reporting on system status to ensure compliance with TMP targets
  • Review and present proposed system solution to Feature Team Lead and / or Sub Product Owner
  • Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for Business Blueprint document

Essential Skills required:

  • Advanced SAP Basis Administration
  • Advanced Oracle and HANA Database administration
  • Intermediate SuSe Linux Operating System administration
  • Exposure to Cloud technologies, preferably Azure or AWS
  • Incident Management (IM), Change Management (CM), Problem Management (PM)
  • ITIL process knowledge and work experience
  • Agile Methodology knowledge
  • IT Service Management (ITSM)

Qualifications required:

  • Degree in Information Systems or equivalent experience
  • Minimum of 8 years IT working experience
  • Minimum 6 years’ experience in SAP Basis (Required)
  • ITIL certification (Advantageous)
  • ITIL process knowledge and work experience (Required)
  • SAP Certified Technology Associate – SAP HANA 2.0 and / or SAP Certified Technology Consultant – SAP S/4HANA System Administration (Required)
  • Project Management experience and / or certification (Advantageous)
  • Solution Manager experience (Advantageous)

Desired Skills:

  • SAP Basis administration
  • Oracle and HANA database administration
  • ITIL
  • Incident Management (IM)
  • Change Management (CM)
  • Problem Management (PM)
  • ITSM

