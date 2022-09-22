SAP Basis Consultant at Sabenza IT – Gauteng Midrand

All you Basis consultants seekinga venture, we have one of our clients who is a leading giant in the automotiveindustry who seeks you….. Do you have what it takes and what they require? If so apply now…..
Location : Gauteng
Work Model: Hybrid
Duties and responsibilities:
- Action and coordinate CM (Change Management) tasks and tickets as required
- Action and resolve CIM (Critical Incident Management) tickets as required
- Action and resolve IM (Incident Management) tickets
- Raise and lead tasks PM (Problem Management) tickets as identified
- Handling Tickets and Tasks with the responsibility for closing the same within defined SLA’s (Service Level Agreements)
- Control all aspects of SAP Systems operations for systems in scope to ensure compliance to the IT Internal Controls
- Ensure proper maintenance & control of the responsible SAP Systems
- Support Feature Team in an Agile approach by proactively managing assigned User Story’s in-line with the organisational Agile Working Model
- Performing ticket duty services as and when required in-line with feature team requirements
- Ensure systems compatibility with agreed AG strategies and standards
- Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails
- Measuring actual progress against planned objectives
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
- Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes
- Regular reporting on system status to ensure compliance with TMP targets
- Review and present proposed system solution to Feature Team Lead and / or Sub Product Owner
- Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for Business Blueprint document
Essential Skills required:
- Advanced SAP Basis Administration
- Advanced Oracle and HANA Database administration
- Intermediate SuSe Linux Operating System administration
- Exposure to Cloud technologies, preferably Azure or AWS
- Incident Management (IM), Change Management (CM), Problem Management (PM)
- ITIL process knowledge and work experience
- Agile Methodology knowledge
- IT Service Management (ITSM)
Qualifications required:
- Degree in Information Systems or equivalent experience
- Minimum of 8 years IT working experience
- Minimum 6 years’ experience in SAP Basis (Required)
- ITIL certification (Advantageous)
- ITIL process knowledge and work experience (Required)
- SAP Certified Technology Associate – SAP HANA 2.0 and / or SAP Certified Technology Consultant – SAP S/4HANA System Administration (Required)
- Project Management experience and / or certification (Advantageous)
- Solution Manager experience (Advantageous)
Desired Skills:
- SAP Basis administration
- Oracle and HANA database administration
- ITIL
- –
- Incident Management (IM)
- Change Management (CM)
- Problem Management (PM)
- ITSM