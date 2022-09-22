Scrum Master

Sep 22, 2022

  • Minimum of 4 – 5 years’ experience within a dedicated SCRUM driven role
  • Experience managing multiple Teams in a Large Corporate environment. Managing minimum 4 – 5 [Email Address Removed] sizes from 4 – 6 plus.
  • Basic understanding of software engineering best practices, and basic architecture concepts like service orientated architecture and object orientated analysis and design
  • Willing to get your hands dirty and work with the BA, Developers & Testers on technical requirements etc – (non-functional). Must be very hands-on in terms of Software Development/Engineering tools, testing, UAT, SQL Scripting, etc.
  • Understanding of software development project management, particularly for application development
  • Computer literate, including competency with Jira
  • Experienced working with different frameworks within Agile, particularly Scrum and Kanban
  • Must have experience in LEAN Methodology:
  • Solid understanding of Lean and Lean principles and the ability to propagate this into the teams and the organization
  • Familiarity with common online and e-commerce concepts, tools and technologies
  • Interest in future technologies and trends

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree in engineering, computer science, or information systems, or related field required.
  • Scrum Master Certification

Desired Skills:

  • Scrum Master
  • Jira
  • Agile
  • Kanban
  • LEAN

