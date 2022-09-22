Scrum Master at Reverside

Responsibilities:

Act as Scrum master for 2 – 4 scrum teams with a focus on guiding the teams towards improving the way they work.

Facilitate Scrum Events ensure that they are focused and productive (Daily Stand-ups, Sprint

Planning, Sprint Reviews, Retrospectives and Backlog Grooming)

Help facilitate Product Planning Workshops and Release Planning Sessions

Assist the Product Owner in prioritization and scheduling of work, to meet delivery time frames

Ensure backlog is in good standing by having regular re-occurring weekly backlog grooming sessions

Ensure that all the team members understand their role and fulfil them to the best of their ability

Guide/coach/mentor the development team to take on the responsibilities of the process and ownership of the product – lead the team to a self-organized state

Build a high performing team, focusing on improving team dynamics and performance, help the team manage interpersonal conflicts, challenges and opportunities for growth.

Protect the team from interruptions and distractions to maximize productivity and create flow of work

Identify and facilitate the resolution of identified impediments

Help the team make achievable sprint commitments with the use of velocity data and team availability

Help the team members communicate, co-ordinate and meet their delivery goals

Ensure the team / stakeholders adhere to Definition of Ready (DoR) / Definition of Done (DoD)

Highlight risks and dysfunctions where the DoR / DoD is not met

Ensure the team uses the standardized reference story for estimating

Ensure understanding of the Agile principles and Scrum process, across teams and stakeholders

Ensure adherence to the Agile principles and Scrum process and help resolve any deviations

Raise issues that are putting delivery at risk as soon as they arise

Help facilitate delivery solutions and manage expectations

Responsible to produce the following artefacts (Weekly Sprint Reports, Release projection / Burndown) to create visibility and transparency of the progress and status of the systems delivery

Continually grow and share Agile knowledge.

Education:

Matric

Certified scrum master/scrum practitioner

Tertiary degree (B. Engineer, B.Com, BSC) advantageous

Experience:

• At least 2-4 years’ experience working in a Scrum Master role

• At least 2 years’ experience working in an agile environment, preferably in a variety of situations

• Experience working within Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) advantageous

Desired Skills:

Scrum master certification

Agile knowledge

DoR

Scale Agile Framework

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

Website – [URL Removed]

LinkedIn – [URL Removed]

