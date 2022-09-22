Scrum Master at Reverside

Sep 22, 2022

Responsibilities:

  • Act as Scrum master for 2 – 4 scrum teams with a focus on guiding the teams towards improving the way they work.

  • Facilitate Scrum Events ensure that they are focused and productive (Daily Stand-ups, Sprint

  • Planning, Sprint Reviews, Retrospectives and Backlog Grooming)

  • Help facilitate Product Planning Workshops and Release Planning Sessions

  • Assist the Product Owner in prioritization and scheduling of work, to meet delivery time frames

  • Ensure backlog is in good standing by having regular re-occurring weekly backlog grooming sessions

  • Ensure that all the team members understand their role and fulfil them to the best of their ability

  • Guide/coach/mentor the development team to take on the responsibilities of the process and ownership of the product – lead the team to a self-organized state

  • Build a high performing team, focusing on improving team dynamics and performance, help the team manage interpersonal conflicts, challenges and opportunities for growth.

  • Protect the team from interruptions and distractions to maximize productivity and create flow of work

  • Identify and facilitate the resolution of identified impediments

  • Help the team make achievable sprint commitments with the use of velocity data and team availability

  • Help the team members communicate, co-ordinate and meet their delivery goals

  • Ensure the team / stakeholders adhere to Definition of Ready (DoR) / Definition of Done (DoD)

  • Highlight risks and dysfunctions where the DoR / DoD is not met

  • Ensure the team uses the standardized reference story for estimating

  • Ensure understanding of the Agile principles and Scrum process, across teams and stakeholders

  • Ensure adherence to the Agile principles and Scrum process and help resolve any deviations

  • Raise issues that are putting delivery at risk as soon as they arise

  • Help facilitate delivery solutions and manage expectations

  • Responsible to produce the following artefacts (Weekly Sprint Reports, Release projection / Burndown) to create visibility and transparency of the progress and status of the systems delivery

  • Continually grow and share Agile knowledge.

Education:

  • Matric

  • Certified scrum master/scrum practitioner

  • Tertiary degree (B. Engineer, B.Com, BSC) advantageous

Experience:

• At least 2-4 years’ experience working in a Scrum Master role

• At least 2 years’ experience working in an agile environment, preferably in a variety of situations

• Experience working within Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • Scrum master certification
  • Agile knowledge
  • DoR
  • Scale Agile Framework

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
Website – [URL Removed]
LinkedIn – [URL Removed]

