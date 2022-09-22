Scrum Master at Reverside – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Responsibilities:
- Act as Scrum master for 2 – 4 scrum teams with a focus on guiding the teams towards improving the way they work.
- Facilitate Scrum Events ensure that they are focused and productive (Daily Stand-ups, Sprint
- Planning, Sprint Reviews, Retrospectives and Backlog Grooming)
- Help facilitate Product Planning Workshops and Release Planning Sessions
- Assist the Product Owner in prioritization and scheduling of work, to meet delivery time frames
- Ensure backlog is in good standing by having regular re-occurring weekly backlog grooming sessions
- Ensure that all the team members understand their role and fulfil them to the best of their ability
- Guide/coach/mentor the development team to take on the responsibilities of the process and ownership of the product – lead the team to a self-organized state
- Build a high performing team, focusing on improving team dynamics and performance, help the team manage interpersonal conflicts, challenges and opportunities for growth.
- Protect the team from interruptions and distractions to maximize productivity and create flow of work
- Identify and facilitate the resolution of identified impediments
- Help the team make achievable sprint commitments with the use of velocity data and team availability
- Help the team members communicate, co-ordinate and meet their delivery goals
- Ensure the team / stakeholders adhere to Definition of Ready (DoR) / Definition of Done (DoD)
- Highlight risks and dysfunctions where the DoR / DoD is not met
- Ensure the team uses the standardized reference story for estimating
- Ensure understanding of the Agile principles and Scrum process, across teams and stakeholders
- Ensure adherence to the Agile principles and Scrum process and help resolve any deviations
- Raise issues that are putting delivery at risk as soon as they arise
- Help facilitate delivery solutions and manage expectations
- Responsible to produce the following artefacts (Weekly Sprint Reports, Release projection / Burndown) to create visibility and transparency of the progress and status of the systems delivery
- Continually grow and share Agile knowledge.
Education:
- Matric
- Certified scrum master/scrum practitioner
- Tertiary degree (B. Engineer, B.Com, BSC) advantageous
Experience:
• At least 2-4 years’ experience working in a Scrum Master role
• At least 2 years’ experience working in an agile environment, preferably in a variety of situations
• Experience working within Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) advantageous
Desired Skills:
- Scrum master certification
- Agile knowledge
- DoR
- Scale Agile Framework
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
Website – [URL Removed]
LinkedIn – [URL Removed]