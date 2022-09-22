Scrum Master – Gauteng Menlyn

- Minimum of 4 – 5 years’ experience within a dedicated SCRUM driven role
- Experience managing multiple Teams in a Large Corporate environment. Managing minimum 4 – 5 sizes from 4 – 6 plus.
- Basic understanding of software engineering best practices, and basic architecture concepts like service orientated architecture and object orientated analysis and design
- Willing to get your hands dirty and work with the BA, Developers & Testers on technical requirements etc – (non-functional). Must be very hands-on in terms of Software Development/Engineering tools, testing, UAT, SQL Scripting, etc.
- Understanding of software development project management, particularly for application development
- Computer literate, including competency with Jira
- Experienced working with different frameworks within Agile, particularly Scrum and Kanban
- Must have experience in LEAN Methodology:
- Solid understanding of Lean and Lean principles and the ability to propagate this into the teams and the organization
- Familiarity with common online and e-commerce concepts, tools and technologies
- Interest in future technologies and trends
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in engineering, computer science, or information systems, or related field required.
- Scrum Master Certification
Desired Skills:
- Scrum Master
- Jira
- Agile
- Kanban
- LEAN