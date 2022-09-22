Senior Integration Test Analyst at Reverside

Experience:
• 5 to 8 years’ experience in Integration Test Execution.
• 3 to 6 years experienced in conducting Functional testing and Automation testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign off.
• Extensive knowledge of Integration Testing Tools.
• Limited knowledge of software development
• Extensive experience in Integration Testing.
• API Testing
• Web services Testing
• Understanding of testing concepts i.e., testing methodologies and techniques.
The following will be an added advantage:
• Knowledge of the BPT (Business Process Testing) Framework.
• Knowledge of C# and JAVA.
• UFT / Selenium and Jira Experience
• Experience in ISO Testing
• Agile Testing
• Experience in Automating API services
Competencies:
• Conceptual Thinking;
• Attention to detail;
• Excellent written and oral Communication;
• Managing complexity and ambiguity.
• Ability to learning quickly;
• Experience in Knowledge of Banking and Financial Services business;
• Strong analytical and problem solving skills;
• Team player – approachable, ability to share and consult others;
• Management Reporting;
• Resilience; and
• Self-starter.
Qualifications/ Certification:
• Degree / Diploma in a relevant field.
• Advanced ISTQB TA or equivalent.
Key deliverables:
Integration, Functional, Regression, Automation testing and User Acceptance Testing:
• Integration Testing Approach;
• Integration Testing Plans;
• Integration Testing Scripts;
• Read development code
• Operate in DevSecOps
• Test Execution Results;
• Defects Management Reports;
• Test Deliverable Sign-off Certificates;
• Test Closure Reports;
• Integration Test Closure Report
• Knowledge Transfer Document per Project; and
• Test Completion Sign Off.
Desired Skills:
- API Testing
- BPT
- Web Services Testing
- C#
- Java
- Selenium
- Jira
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
