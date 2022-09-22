Senior Project Manager at GIBB

GIBB Petrochemicals and Energy provides multi-disciplinary EPCM Solutions across the Petrochemicals and Energy industry value-chain from midstream to downstream.

Our service offering is anchored on a comprehensive integrated EPCM project delivery.

This Sector is looking for another talented professional to complement their team, in the form of a Senior Project Manager.

We welcome your application if you believe you meet the requirements for this position.

The below listed responsibilities and requirements is assessed during the interview stages and will further be confirmed with the relevant professional references that you currently are or have reported to in your previously two positions.

Core Purpose

GIBB is currently recruiting for a Senior Project Manager (SPM) with experience in multidisciplinary EPCM in the Oil & Gas, Petrochemical or similar sector to provide support to our client in the execution of projects. The SPM will be responsible for the establishment of the multidiscipline execution framework in compliance with the contract and further manage safety, quality, value, timeliness, and GIBB profitability of the completed project.

Key Performance Areas

Manage all aspects of projects from Concept study phase, through to FEED, EPCM, and Commissioning, Handover and Close-Out.

The SPM will act as a single point of contact between GIBB and the Client as well as between site personnel and home office on all project matters.

The SPM will further be responsible for stakeholder management, management of uncertainty, project team coordination and the management of five (5) project management constraints, namely; Scope, Schedule, Cost, Quality, and Safety to people and environmental.

Communicate the project objectives to the project team, Engineering manager, Departmental Managers, Discipline Leads and the Client

Manage schedule, cost performance, quality, health, safety and environmental requirements of the project from contract award to acceptance

Negotiate all contract changes with the Client and in consultation with respective project discipline leads

Identifies quality requirements and ensures the proper processes are identified and implemented to achieve contractual quality commitments. Assess customer perception of quality on a regular periodic basis.

Manage, lead and support the assigned proposals including presenting execution plans at proposal review stage

Prepares and submits the Progressive/interim and Final Project Report to the client and GIBB’s executive management

Participate in sales and marketing efforts as and when requested

Compiling of project documents, budgets, HR plans, and tenders.

Desired Skills:

Technical – Planning & Organizing

Technical – Cost effective solutions

Technical – Resourcing

Technical – Other

