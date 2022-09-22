Solution Analyst (Mainframe and Card skills) at Reverside – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Mainframe and Card skills non-negotiable

CAMS experience will be a winner

Good Analysis and Design skill and experience

Desired Skills:

Mainframe

CAMS

Card skills

Solution Design

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

Website – [URL Removed]

LinkedIn – [URL Removed]

