Solutions Architect – R0817

Sep 22, 2022

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Pretoria/Home Relocation

  • Solution Architect (Expert

  • Minimum of 8 years working experience in development (Backend & Frontend experience and knowledge and custom digital solution development).

  • Minimum of 3 years working experience in web development using JavaScript primarily.

  • Minimum of 3 years working experience as a Technical Solutions Architect.

  • Experience with software design patterns and object-oriented design

  • AWS Cloud (migration of applications to the cloud, deployment on AWS, development on AWS)

  • Microservice Development

  • Java 7 & 8+

  • JavaScript

  • Typescript

  • Python

  • JS

  • AngularJS

  • Angular 5+

  • HTML 5

  • CSS (SCSS)

  • AJAX & REST

Desired Skills:

