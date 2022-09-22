Solutions Architect – R0817

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Pretoria/Home Relocation
- Solution Architect (Expert
- Minimum of 8 years working experience in development (Backend & Frontend experience and knowledge and custom digital solution development).
- Minimum of 3 years working experience in web development using JavaScript primarily.
- Minimum of 3 years working experience as a Technical Solutions Architect.
- Experience with software design patterns and object-oriented design
- AWS Cloud (migration of applications to the cloud, deployment on AWS, development on AWS)
- Microservice Development
- Java 7 & 8+
- JavaScript
- Typescript
- Python
- JS
- AngularJS
- Angular 5+
- HTML 5
- CSS (SCSS)
- AJAX & REST
Desired Skills:
