System Support and Implementation Specialist at Financial Services – Gauteng Midrand

THE PURPOSE OF THE ROLE
- The ability to investigate and apply expertise to data with an intended objectiveto deliver on the specific area of expertise.
- The ability to analyse data and extract trends to ensure improvement of processes and or customer satisfaction. This could be in the form of innovative ideas as well as the task of compiling reports.
- Engage and list to current challenges in the team/business and use expertise to Trouble shoot issues in order to provide workable solutions.
- The ability to tackle a problem with the intent of using experise / capability and or experience to resolve speedily.
- Perform qualityassurance based on the specialized requirements of the role.
- Should be able to ensure strong stakeholder management to communication .ie. feedback to clients, managing clients, attend to queries timeously.
- Engage in a professional manner whether it be verbal or face to face
- Analyses fund rules, policies and mandates and summarize in a fund setup document
- Perform set up for new business
- Perform administration process training to new clients
- Perform system testing on the new functionality
- Write test cases for new functionality.
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS
- Matric
- Database Administration (MCSA Certificate) MySQL
- Knowledge of structured query language (SQL)
- 2 to 4 Years experience in a similar position (non-negotiable)
- Retirement Fund Administration Experience
- Financial Acumen
Desired Skills:
- Attention to detail
- organisational skills
- accuracy
- Ability to work under pressure
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Financial Advisory & Consulting Service
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate