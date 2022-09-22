System Tester – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Purpose of role :
Expert in applying functional testing knowledge to maintain and extend existing functional components framework. Work closely with Manual QA team, understanding the scope, Developing Test scenarios, Test cases, Estimation and defect posting by understanding Functional Requirements. Key focus will be on delivering Quality work product.
Key Responsibilties :
- Understanding the JIRA workflow on maintaining the Project tasks
- Analyse the requirements; create detailed test cases and estimates. Execute test cases.
- Consistently collaborate with developers, Project managers, QA and ensure that test coverage is sufficient.
- Capable of doing Estimation as per the complexity of the framework and providing RTM
Technical Skills required :
- Strong Functional Testing knowledge
- Strong logical and Analytical skills
- Good SQL / T-SQL knowledge- Web application testing
- POSTMAN / REST/ SOAP / Web Services API testing
- Nice to have knowledge in ReadyAPI or other similar API Testing tools
- Knowledge of .NET Architecture / Web deployments / IIS configuration
- Knowledge in any Test Management Tool like TestRail and expertise in JIRA
Desired Skills:
- JIRRA
- SQL
- API
- WEBSERVICES
- POSTMAN
- REST
- SOAP
- .Net Architect