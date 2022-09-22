System Tester

Purpose of role :

Expert in applying functional testing knowledge to maintain and extend existing functional components framework. Work closely with Manual QA team, understanding the scope, Developing Test scenarios, Test cases, Estimation and defect posting by understanding Functional Requirements. Key focus will be on delivering Quality work product.

Key Responsibilties :

Understanding the JIRA workflow on maintaining the Project tasks

Analyse the requirements; create detailed test cases and estimates. Execute test cases.

Consistently collaborate with developers, Project managers, QA and ensure that test coverage is sufficient.

Capable of doing Estimation as per the complexity of the framework and providing RTM

Technical Skills required :

Strong Functional Testing knowledge

Strong logical and Analytical skills

Good SQL / T-SQL knowledge- Web application testing

POSTMAN / REST/ SOAP / Web Services API testing

Nice to have knowledge in ReadyAPI or other similar API Testing tools

Knowledge of .NET Architecture / Web deployments / IIS configuration

Knowledge in any Test Management Tool like TestRail and expertise in JIRA

Desired Skills:

JIRRA

SQL

API

WEBSERVICES

POSTMAN

REST

SOAP

.Net Architect

