Systems Analyst at Reverside – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Systems Analyst at Reverside – Gauteng

JOB PURPOSE

To interpret the business requirement specification and translate into a detailed system design specification to enable the development of innovative, flexible and efficient solution of a business problem

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Liaise and communicate the system requirements to the necessary audiences e.g. testers, developers, business analysts

Comply, understand and implement all steps within IT development and meet governance in terms of legislative and audit requirements

Define and document each function that the system is required to perform and the functional boundary of the system by defining and analyzing the required interactions between the system and its environment in terms of interface constraints to ensure that business needs/requirements are satisfied by the system requirements.

Analyze the integrity of the system requirements and perform a risk assessment on each requirement and

document and maintain the set of system requirements together with the associated rationale, decisions and assumptions.

Manage traceability between the system requirements and derived artefacts

Explore ways to constantly improve quality of existing services, processes and systems in order to be more efficient

Proactively engage with business units and colleagues to understand underlying needs and opportunities, and identify Information Technology (IT) innovative solutions in a timely manner.

An adaptable problem solver who does not fear change but thrives from it

Analysing requirements and designing an appropriate technical solution with the assistance of our Architects and Developers

Responsible for designing databases, API contracts and API logic and systems interaction diagrams

Expected to produce logical, technical, and functional specifications from business requirements

Collaborate and work on enhancements to existing systems and work on projects from ground up system design for brand new solution implementations

Desired Skills:

Databases

API

Systems Analysis

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

Website – [URL Removed]

LinkedIn – [URL Removed]

