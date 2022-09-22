Systems Engineer – Western Cape saon_careerjunctionza_state

Sep 22, 2022

A Great opportunity for someone with strong virtualization skills with excellent Systems engineering skills. A role for a Microsoft and Linux fundi
This is an environment that uses Cloud and self-hosted infrastructure. The team is responsible for designing, installing, and configuring the internal and customer facing servers, networks and firewalls used by the group in their day-to day operations.

Qualification required :

  • Microsoft Certification (MCSE) beneficial

  • Microsoft Azure Certification beneficial.

  • Linux Certified System Administration beneficial

Systems

  • Advanced knowledge of Windows Server (2016 / 2019) OS.

  • Advanced knowledge of Linux Servers. (Debian based preferable)

  • Experience in managing large server infrastructure both physical and virtual.

Responsibilities:

  • Administer and support Core Microsoft, Linux, and VMware / similar technologies

  • Monitor and maintain the overall infrastructure health

  • Capacity and Safeguarding of Group data

  • Infrastructure is kept up to date and patched and protected against vulnerabilities

  • After-hours support for infrastructure related emergencies (Occasional weekend maintenance)

  • Document best practices and support procedures

Required Experience:

  • 5 years + experience in a similar level Systems Engineer position

  • Advanced knowledge of Windows Server (2016,2019) operating systems

  • Linux Operating systems

  • Experience in managing large server infrastructure across multiple sites.

  • Managing Terminal Server installations

  • Managing server virtualization technologies like VMWare Server/ESX

  • Backup software solutions like Veeam

  • Microsoft Group Policy design and configuration

  • Microsoft IIS administration and configuration

  • Administration of exchange 2016/ Office 365

  • Troubleshoot network issues, including back bone infrastructure issues

  • Troubleshoot VPN issues

  • Adept at Scripting Languages like (Bash, PowerShell, etc.)

  • LAN Routing and Switching design, configuration, and troubleshooting

