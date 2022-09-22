Systems Engineer – Western Cape saon_careerjunctionza_state

A Great opportunity for someone with strong virtualization skills with excellent Systems engineering skills. A role for a Microsoft and Linux fundi
This is an environment that uses Cloud and self-hosted infrastructure. The team is responsible for designing, installing, and configuring the internal and customer facing servers, networks and firewalls used by the group in their day-to day operations.
Qualification required :
- Microsoft Certification (MCSE) beneficial
- Microsoft Azure Certification beneficial.
- Linux Certified System Administration beneficial
Systems
- Advanced knowledge of Windows Server (2016 / 2019) OS.
- Advanced knowledge of Linux Servers. (Debian based preferable)
- Experience in managing large server infrastructure both physical and virtual.
Responsibilities:
- Administer and support Core Microsoft, Linux, and VMware / similar technologies
- Monitor and maintain the overall infrastructure health
- Capacity and Safeguarding of Group data
- Infrastructure is kept up to date and patched and protected against vulnerabilities
- After-hours support for infrastructure related emergencies (Occasional weekend maintenance)
- Document best practices and support procedures
Required Experience:
