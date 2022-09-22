Vodacom to spend R300m on Limpopo connectivity

Vodacom is spending R300-million this financial year into the Limpopo network which will go towards expanding broadband coverage in remote areas of the province that have not had access to internet services.

“We are very excited about our network investment for the Limpopo region this financial year, as we aim to ensure that all our customers will benefit from a quality network experience, particularly in rural areas. Expanding access to connectivity forms part of our commitment to building an inclusive digital future while assisting with stimulating socio-economic growth in the province,” says Ridwaan Soomra, managing executive of Vodacom Limpopo Region.

The bulk of the capex will be used to modernise the existing radio network, construct new deep rural towers, and enhance transmission, including increasing fibre rollout and improving backup power. The investment will also help to provide additional capacity to support the region’s data traffic growth, which rose by 17,4% year-on-year.

The region now has more than 1 557 network sites, of which 97% provide 3G and 92% provide 4G, which is a 10,8% increase in broadband coverage year-on-year. As the first mobile operator to roll out 5G in Limpopo in Polokwane and Thohonyandou last year, Vodacom plans to double 5G coverage in the region by the end of the 2023 financial year.

“By expanding our 5G footprint, we are supporting the government’s 4IR objectives and accelerating the transition to more digital-based services to take the country forward. This 5G investment will also allow our business clients to launch bespoke solutions that are dependent on high speed and low latency of next generation technology to meet the demands of a digitalised future,” adds Soomra.

To ensure that customers continue to stay connected during network challenges such as load-shedding and site vandalism, Vodacom Limpopo has strengthened security and upgraded back-up power solutions across sites in the province. More than R100 million has been invested in overcoming power cuts, with the generator fleet increasing by 35%, generator repair spend now 170% more than originally allocated, and R8-million going on fuel to keep generators running in the event of an outage.

“Unfortunately, we have seen a 40% increase in vandalism incidents over the past financial year, which has led us to spend in excess of R2,5-million into vandalism repairs. These are resources which could have been better used in expanding connectivity in deep rural areas, so that more people could have access to online services. We continue to encourage communities to speak out against damage to our network infrastructure, which opens doors to participation in the digital economy,” explains Soomra.