Agile Master – R0572

Sep 23, 2022

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Pretoria/Home Relocation

  • Agile Master

  • Ability to manage a technical team using Agile Methodologies
  • Leadership skills and knowledge of facilitation, situational awareness, conflict resolution, continual improvement, empowerment and improving transparency
  • Knowledge of numerous well documented patterns and techniques in the Scrum approach (e.g., numerous Burndown techniques, retrospective formats, handling bugs, etc.). Problem solving capabilities
  • Ability to work as part of a team within the Agile Working Methodology
  • Ability to interdependently and submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality
  • Excellent interpersonal & organizational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (Both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues/users
  • Willing and able to travel internationally
  • Flexibility to take up different tasks and be willing to work on weekends and public holidays for the implementation of operation (IT Support) related tasks
  • Engage with foreign customers with consideration for cultural differences/languages

Desired Skills:

  • Agile
  • Scrum
  • SAP

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.