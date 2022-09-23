ANALYST PROGRAMMER – KwaZulu-Natal Richards Bay

Purpose of Job

Plan, build and run systems and services including all day-to-day systems development work in accordance with requirements, policies and procedures.

HEADLINE XEY RESULTAREAS:

Ensure effective development

Carry out plan, build and run of all non-ERP software applications

Develop database structures and standards

Carry out data and database related activities

Carry out development of systems

Always strive to enhance and develop new functions to current applications more user friendly.

Ensure effective sofMare integration

Carry out all systems integration functions

Participate in execution of Standardise data fields

Ensure effective software implementation

Design integration tests and compile integration test data

Perform data analyses

Standardise data fields

ETaking control of a new project

Ensure effective software implementation

Assist with projects

Assist with projects

Ensure effective maintenance

Maintain and upgrade systems and sen/ices. S PPort

Provide required support to assist users with queries on all manufacturing systems.

Implement all changes in area of responsibility and participate in other ICT

Able to plan, design and implement processes to deal with Act as custodian of systems and provide service delivery.

Engage relevant resources and service providers to support and

Change Management change

Laying out a strategy on how the plan will be achieved in a selected timeframe. Integration with all the relevant parties involved

QUALIFICATION(S) & EXPERIENCE REQUIRED

Minimum

Qualification(s) Minimum & experience:

National Diploma IT or related (NQF level 6)

3 years systems development experience in mine/plant or related environment.

Good Programmer knowledge and skills.

Knowledge and understanding of large mine or plant related systems.

Skills and Experience:

3 years systems developer preferably in mining or plant environment. Strong Delphi and Sql skills.

Knowledge of the operating principles, fundamental concepts of data, data communications and systems integration.

IT Service Management

Ideal requirements: Degree in IT or related (NQF level 7)

Supervisory or leadership skills and experience in mining or plant

Advanced Programme knowledge and

Knowledge and understanding of large mine or plant related

Advanced Delphi and Sql

Advanced knowledge of database and Sql functions

Skills and Experience:

5 years systems development experience in mine/plant or related

Delphi and Sql programming skills of at least 5

Knows, understands and can analyse the key components of a business and their inter-relationships

Desired Skills:

See above spec

