ANALYST PROGRAMMER – KwaZulu-Natal Richards Bay

Sep 23, 2022

Purpose of Job

Plan, build and run systems and services including all day-to-day systems development work in accordance with requirements, policies and procedures.

HEADLINE XEY RESULTAREAS:
Ensure effective development

  • Carry out plan, build and run of all non-ERP software applications
  • Develop database structures and standards
  • Carry out data and database related activities
  • Carry out development of systems
  • Always strive to enhance and develop new functions to current applications more user friendly.
  • Ensure effective sofMare integration
  • Carry out all systems integration functions
  • Participate in execution of Standardise data fields
  • Ensure effective software implementation
  • Design integration tests and compile integration test data
  • Perform data analyses
  • Standardise data fields
  • ETaking control of a new project
  • Ensure effective software implementation
  • Assist with projects
  • Assist with projects
  • Ensure effective maintenance
  • Maintain and upgrade systems and sen/ices. S PPort
  • Provide required support to assist users with queries on all manufacturing systems.
  • Implement all changes in area of responsibility and participate in other ICT
  • Able to plan, design and implement processes to deal with Act as custodian of systems and provide service delivery.
  • Engage relevant resources and service providers to support and
  • Change Management change
  • Laying out a strategy on how the plan will be achieved in a selected timeframe. Integration with all the relevant parties involved

QUALIFICATION(S) & EXPERIENCE REQUIRED

Minimum
Qualification(s) Minimum & experience:

  • National Diploma IT or related (NQF level 6)
  • 3 years systems development experience in mine/plant or related environment.
  • Good Programmer knowledge and skills.
  • Knowledge and understanding of large mine or plant related systems.

Skills and Experience:

  • 3 years systems developer preferably in mining or plant environment. Strong Delphi and Sql skills.
  • Knowledge of the operating principles, fundamental concepts of data, data communications and systems integration.
  • IT Service Management

Ideal requirements: Degree in IT or related (NQF level 7)

  • Supervisory or leadership skills and experience in mining or plant
  • Advanced Programme knowledge and
  • Knowledge and understanding of large mine or plant related
  • Advanced Delphi and Sql
  • Advanced knowledge of database and Sql functions

Skills and Experience:

  • 5 years systems development experience in mine/plant or related
  • Delphi and Sql programming skills of at least 5
  • Knows, understands and can analyse the key components of a business and their inter-relationships

Desired Skills:

  • See above spec

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.