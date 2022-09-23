ANALYST PROGRAMMER – KwaZulu-Natal Richards Bay

Purpose of Job
Plan, build and run systems and services including all day-to-day systems development work in accordance with requirements, policies and procedures.
HEADLINE XEY RESULTAREAS:
Ensure effective development
- Carry out plan, build and run of all non-ERP software applications
- Develop database structures and standards
- Carry out data and database related activities
- Carry out development of systems
- Always strive to enhance and develop new functions to current applications more user friendly.
- Ensure effective sofMare integration
- Carry out all systems integration functions
- Participate in execution of Standardise data fields
- Ensure effective software implementation
- Design integration tests and compile integration test data
- Perform data analyses
- Standardise data fields
- ETaking control of a new project
- Assist with projects
- Ensure effective maintenance
- Maintain and upgrade systems and sen/ices. S PPort
- Provide required support to assist users with queries on all manufacturing systems.
- Implement all changes in area of responsibility and participate in other ICT
- Able to plan, design and implement processes to deal with Act as custodian of systems and provide service delivery.
- Engage relevant resources and service providers to support and
- Change Management change
- Laying out a strategy on how the plan will be achieved in a selected timeframe. Integration with all the relevant parties involved
QUALIFICATION(S) & EXPERIENCE REQUIRED
Minimum
Qualification(s) Minimum & experience:
- National Diploma IT or related (NQF level 6)
- 3 years systems development experience in mine/plant or related environment.
- Good Programmer knowledge and skills.
- Knowledge and understanding of large mine or plant related systems.
Skills and Experience:
- 3 years systems developer preferably in mining or plant environment. Strong Delphi and Sql skills.
- Knowledge of the operating principles, fundamental concepts of data, data communications and systems integration.
- IT Service Management
Ideal requirements: Degree in IT or related (NQF level 7)
- Supervisory or leadership skills and experience in mining or plant
- Advanced Programme knowledge and
- Knowledge and understanding of large mine or plant related
- Advanced Delphi and Sql
- Advanced knowledge of database and Sql functions
Skills and Experience:
- 5 years systems development experience in mine/plant or related
- Delphi and Sql programming skills of at least 5
- Knows, understands and can analyse the key components of a business and their inter-relationships
Desired Skills:
- See above spec