BI Business Analyst at Datonomy Solutions

Main Purpose:

The primary purpose of the role is to gather, analyze and document Business data and reporting requirements and translate them into BI solutions in partnership with the BI Architect and technical teams.

Key Responsibilities:

Responsible for gathering and documenting the reporting requirements for the respective business areas

Investigate data sources and query the data using SQL

Document Functional Requirements to the source system

Document Source to Target mapping for new solutions

Develop conceptual BI solution design

Contribute to the logical design of Star Schema

Develop functional designs and provide recommendations on presentation of information

Train and support users

Create test cases and plans Functional testing (ensure that solutions meet the requirements and needs of the business)

Manage data test process, including unit, system integration, functional and user acceptance testing

Effective internal and external stakeholder relationship management Keep abreast of latest market developments with regards to Data tools and methodologies



Key Competencies:

Strong facilitation skills

Strong communication skills

Attention to detail

Ability to collaborate with developers and business users in order to achieve desired results

Analytical ability

Solution orientated with ability to resolve complex Data challenges

Ability to prioritize and manage multiple deliverables

Solid planning and organizational skills

Data and business literacy

Qualifications and Experience:

3-year Degree/Diploma in Information Technology or related fields – essential

Data analysis experience

Experience in working with data visualization tools (Cognos or PowerBI preferred) for Proof of Concepts

Proficient in SQL for data analysis – essential

Knowledge of Dimensional Modelling/Data Warehousing

MS Office

Experience in Financial Services or Retail advantageous

Desired Skills:

BI Business Analyst

SQL

source to target mapping

