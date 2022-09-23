Business Analyst at Bidvest Bank – Gauteng Sandton

PRIMARY PURPOSE

Interpreting and documenting business requirements and providing solutions. Supporting business with daily operations in the

systems environment.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS (KPA’s) AND KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (KPI’s)

CUSTOMER

Key Performance Area (KPA) Key Performance Indicator (KPI)

Analyze & Document AS-IS and TO-BE processes

Document Business Requirements across the various banking areas

Escalating system bugs to VendorBidvest Bank

Trouble Shooting and support and maintenance on all applications

Adhere to all deadlines

Communicate with stakeholders of varying technical ability and subject matter

expertise

CLIENT SERVICE

Key Performance Area (KPA) Key Performance Indicator (KPI)

expertise CLIENT SERVICE Key Performance Area (KPA) Key Performance Indicator (KPI) Liaise Any enhancements or changes with Product Owners or Project Manager

Liaise with vendors

Daily Support for business units, clients and virtual branches

Assist with hardware needed for testing

Work with external stakeholders to understand and investigate feedback into the

service/function/product provided

service/function/product provided Identify any data quality issues and partialities in data acquisition and work with the

necessary teams to identify and resolve

Service Excellence

necessary teams to identify and resolve Service Excellence Interprets business/customer requirements to provide timeous solutions

Responsiveness: speed of responses, reaction time, going the extra mile, turnaround

time

time Give valuable advice to customers and/or stakeholders

Responding to internal and external queries

Building good working relationships with all clients

OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE

Key Performance Area (KPA) Key Performance Indicator (KPI)

OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE Key Performance Area (KPA) Key Performance Indicator (KPI) Update Incident Management tool

Request feedback

Testing and signoff

Create user manual

Schedule and plan rollout

Creating Test Cases

Functional, Regression and System Integration Testing

Logging defects and bugs on DevOps

Ensuring that all defects are fixed and rolled out

Getting Sign Off from Users

New web reports and enhancements to web reports

Document Business & System Rules that support business

Use data modelling practices to analyze findings and create suggestions for strategic

and operational

Process design

and operational Process design Design appropriate processes to support business operations

Re-engineer existing processes to be more efficient

Ensure consistent user experience in systems responsible for

Periodic review of functionality

Completed design documents

System Enhancements

System Enhancements System bug fixes

Research and development

Troubleshooting and R&D

Fault finding and investigation

Data imports and reports are up to date

Resolution to all internal and external Stakeholders

Effective Administration

Effective Administration Providing Business reports to internal and external clients

Cost saving in terms of time

Reports created efficiently and on time

Status updates are up to date

Formal feedback provided to clientsBidvest Bank

ADMINISTRATION

Key Performance Area (KPA) Key Performance Indicator (KPI)

ADMINISTRATION Key Performance Area (KPA) Key Performance Indicator (KPI) Assist System Admin with troubleshooting

Respond to emails

Data extracts

LEARNING & GROWTH

Key Performance Area (KPA) Key Performance Indicator (KPI)

Contribution to teamwork in

Department

LEARNING & GROWTH Key Performance Area (KPA) Key Performance Indicator (KPI) Contribution to teamwork in Department Contribution to making the department a great place to work

Contribution to teamwork (level of teamwork, accountability, delivery, quality and

speed of information shared, contribution to efficiency and effectiveness of area)

speed of information shared, contribution to efficiency and effectiveness of area) Effort to forge and maintain quality inter-personal relationships

Take accountability for the achievement of operational objectives within own area of

control

control Support and drive the business’ core values

Maintain a positive attitude and drive

Promote harmony and teamwork

Promote the sharing of knowledge

Show willingness to help others

Manage one’s own emotions (i.e., handling stress in a manner that does not disrupt

the team effectiveness)

the team effectiveness) Open to feedback and constructive criticism of performance

Actively coach, train and empower internal and external team members to create an

understanding of skills and specialties

understanding of skills and specialties Close connection is required and important between the individuals occupying the

role

role Close interaction between all members of IT and Business to ensure that requests are

dealt with correctly and efficiently.

Personal and intellectual capital

development

dealt with correctly and efficiently. Personal and intellectual capital development Take ownership for driving own career development

Preparation and signing off of personal development plan

Achievement of objectives/milestones set out in the development plan

Development of knowledge base and intellectual property

In order to enhance performance and for better understanding of the nature of the

job, internal training would be insightful, whilst external training would be valuable

(noted but not necessarily measured)

job, internal training would be insightful, whilst external training would be valuable (noted but not necessarily measured) Ensuring interface procedures and run off-site by shadowing manager

Personal development and research required in order to enhance performance in the

role such as managerial and SQL training courses

REQUIREMENTS (What is required to perform the Essential Duties)

Minimum Ideal

Qualifications IT Related Degree Business Analyst Qualification

Experience 3 – 5 years’ experience

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities Required (Competencies & level of competencies)

Minimum Ideal

role such as managerial and SQL training courses REQUIREMENTS (What is required to perform the Essential Duties) Minimum Ideal Qualifications IT Related Degree Business Analyst Qualification Experience 3 – 5 years’ experience Knowledge, Skills and Abilities Required (Competencies & level of competencies) Minimum Ideal Microsoft SQL 2008 – 2019

Good understanding and experience of IT terminology

and processes

and processes General Business Banking Experience

Basic understanding of software design and

development

development Analytical skills for transforming defined business needs

into software requirements

into software requirements Experience with any of all of the following is

desirable:

desirable: CRM

Cherwell Incident Management

MS Office Products – Excel, PowerPoint,

Word

Word MS Power BI

MS Teams

SharePointBidvest Bank

High energy level and the ability to multitask, provide

input to team members and to share and disseminate

information

input to team members and to share and disseminate information Able to prioritize workloads and work with minimum

supervision

supervision Ability to handle multiple projects simultaneously

Good teamwork and communication skills

Innovative

Motivated and result oriented

Experience of leading project team is an advantage

Desired Skills:

IT

Business Acumen

About The Employer:

