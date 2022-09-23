Business Analyst at Computek Networks

Role Purpose:

The role will be accountable for the analysis, design of innovative business solutions addressing the needs of the client (specifically in the M3 project) customer, business and technology. Supports the development of these solutions and ensures that the final solution delivered to business meets the initial requirements as specified during problem definition.

Responsibilities:

Business Analysis documentation across all streams – Analyse information from the different sources and formulate business and functional requirements.

Playing a supporting role to the capability teams, e.g. Architecture, Development, Testing, in the delivery of the solution.

Participating in KUV and Facilitating UAT: Ensuring that the solution tested by users meets the documented requirements and business rules.

Verifying whether the documented test requirements are aligned to the business/functional requirements.

Updating the functional requirements document as and when system functionality or requirements change.

Playing an advisory role to business based on his experience as a business analyst.

Minimum requirements:

Bachelor’s or equivalent degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or a related technical or business field.

Preferred Qualification:

Relevant Honours degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or a related technical or business field

Relevant professional certification and/or membership of relevant professional body is desirable (e.g. IIBA)

Experience:

6 to 8 years solving business and technology problems through analysis, design and implementation of business solutions within a project environment

Experience in delivering business analysis on medium to large projects

Knowledge of the Leasing busines

Desired Skills:

IT business analysis

Business Process Analysis

Requirement Gathering

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Institute of Business Advisors Southern Africa

Employer & Job Benefits:

None

