Business Analyst – Engagement – Gauteng Centurion

My client is the Investment sector is looking for a Business Analyst to join their team.

You will be required to perform business and system analysis tasks through specialisation in understanding the business usage of information technology (IT) and helping technology add value to the client’s Investments online and offline advice management Capability.

This is a 12-month fixed term contract.

Requirements:

A min of 8 years’ experience as a Business analyst.

A minimum of 4 years’ experience in the investment environment.

Must have experience working in an Agile working environment.

SQL knowledge a must

Duties you will be tasked with:

Investigate and perform business analysis, determine business system requirements and identify alternatives

Set up and facilitate workshops with stakeholders to gather, elicit and identify business and system requirements

Design and document innovative business solutions using information technology.

Translate business requirements to a level of detail appropriate for implementation using user journeys, user stories with acceptance criteria; process diagrams; data models; business rules and mockups)

Assist technical designers to understand the business requirements.

Testing of technical solutions, business and technical processes and calculations.

Participate and provide input into the design and functional discussion with the technical designers.

Lets get those applications out!

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Agile

SQL

Investment

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

