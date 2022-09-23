C# Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

The Employer: is the financial services division of a leading Automotive group in the South African market, providing asset finance and various VAP/aftermarket motor vehicle products.
Location: Edenvale, Gauteng
Salary: Negotiable + Benefits
Benefits: In-house Medical Aid (50/50 contribution)
Retirement Fund (50/50 contribution)
KEY DUTIES AND RESPONSBILITIES
- Design and develop software applications with Microsoft Visual [URL Removed] and C#.NET.
- Provide user support and trouble shoot existing applications
- Analyze business requirements and technical specifications, and architect solutions with high performance
- Work with a team of Software Developers to deliver products on time
EDUCATION
- Grade 12 / Matric
- BSc Computer Science Information Technology or relevant qualification
- Certification: Microsoft Dynamics CRM 2016 would be an advantage
EXPERIENCE, KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS REQUIRED:
- 3yrs+ in C# development
- .Net Framework
- MVC
- Web Services and Rest Api
- ReactJs and React Native
- Angular
- Must be a fast learner
- Be able to come up to speed on new applications and technology in a very short amount of time
- Must be details oriented, with strong analytical skills and problem-solving skills
- High degree of self-motivation
- Must be able to plan and execute work both independently and as a team member
- Ability to prioritize and manage several tasks at once
