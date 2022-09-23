C# Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Sep 23, 2022

The Employer: is the financial services division of a leading Automotive group in the South African market, providing asset finance and various VAP/aftermarket motor vehicle products.

Location: Edenvale, Gauteng

Salary: Negotiable + Benefits

Benefits: In-house Medical Aid (50/50 contribution)
Retirement Fund (50/50 contribution)

KEY DUTIES AND RESPONSBILITIES

  • Design and develop software applications with Microsoft Visual [URL Removed] and C#.NET.
  • Provide user support and trouble shoot existing applications
  • Analyze business requirements and technical specifications, and architect solutions with high performance
  • Work with a team of Software Developers to deliver products on time

EDUCATION

  • Grade 12 / Matric
  • BSc Computer Science Information Technology or relevant qualification
  • Certification: Microsoft Dynamics CRM 2016 would be an advantage

EXPERIENCE, KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS REQUIRED:

  • 3yrs+ in C# development
  • .Net Framework
  • MVC
  • Web Services and Rest Api
  • ReactJs and React Native
  • Angular
  • Must be a fast learner
  • Be able to come up to speed on new applications and technology in a very short amount of time
  • Must be details oriented, with strong analytical skills and problem-solving skills
  • High degree of self-motivation
  • Must be able to plan and execute work both independently and as a team member
  • Ability to prioritize and manage several tasks at once

