C# Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

The Employer: is the financial services division of a leading Automotive group in the South African market, providing asset finance and various VAP/aftermarket motor vehicle products.

Location: Edenvale, Gauteng

Salary: Negotiable + Benefits

Benefits: In-house Medical Aid (50/50 contribution)

Retirement Fund (50/50 contribution)

KEY DUTIES AND RESPONSBILITIES

Design and develop software applications with Microsoft Visual [URL Removed] and C#.NET.

Provide user support and trouble shoot existing applications

Analyze business requirements and technical specifications, and architect solutions with high performance

Work with a team of Software Developers to deliver products on time

EDUCATION

Grade 12 / Matric

BSc Computer Science Information Technology or relevant qualification

Certification: Microsoft Dynamics CRM 2016 would be an advantage

EXPERIENCE, KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS REQUIRED:

3yrs+ in C# development

.Net Framework

MVC

Web Services and Rest Api

ReactJs and React Native

Angular

Must be a fast learner

Be able to come up to speed on new applications and technology in a very short amount of time

Must be details oriented, with strong analytical skills and problem-solving skills

High degree of self-motivation

Must be able to plan and execute work both independently and as a team member

Ability to prioritize and manage several tasks at once

