C# .Net Core Developer. – Gauteng Midrand

Sep 23, 2022

Our client, specializing in financial products for banks and private companies, has a perm venture for a C# .Net Core Developer.

This role is based in Pretoria and is on-site.

Who we are looking for:

  • Minimum of 3-4 year’s work experience in a software development role using C#.NET Core.
  • Strong .NET platform knowledge
  • Experience with Microsoft Web Technologies (ASP.NET MVC or Web API and WCF)
  • Solid experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework of choice
  • Experience in domain driven design (DDD)
  • Experience in test driven development (TDD)
  • Azure development experience (Advantageous)
  • .NET Core development experience (Advantageous)
  • Kubernetes / Micro Services exposure will be advantageous (Advantageous)
  • DevOps CI/CD Pipelines (Advantageous)
  • Restful service experience – (Advantageous)

Qualifications

  • Tertiary Education: IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science / Relevant

  • Matric or equivalent qualification recognized by the Department of Higher Education & Training.

Duties:

  • Design and develop robust, testable and maintainable software solutions that will be deployed to the cloud.
  • Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions.
  • Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing platform.
  • Analyze, diagnose and resolve errors related to software applications.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • .Net Core
  • DDD
  • TDD
  • SQL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

