Full Stack Developer

Sep 23, 2022

Our client leaders in the Automotive Space are currently seeking a Full Stack Developer DVS to join their team. Role is based in Midrand with home-office rotation. This is a fixed long-term contract opportunity valid till December 2024.

The ideal candidate should have:

  • 5-8 years’ experience in relevant programming language
  • On premise virtualization technology expertise
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing

Role Tasks:

  • Development and maintenance on platform/application
  • Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
  • Participate in daily stand-ups
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
  • Assist with training – when required
  • Compiling of user and operational manuals
  • System audits

Technical skills include:

  • 2EE
  • Junit
  • SQL Queries and optimisation
  • JAX-RS, JPA, JTA, ORM
  • Flyway
  • Angular 10+
  • Typescript
  • Karma/Jasmine
  • HTML/CSS
  • Web components
  • PostgreSQL
  • Maven
  • Jira/Confluence
  • X-Ray
  • BitBucket
  • Git

If you meet the above specifications, send your application across and we will be in contact shortly.

Desired Skills:

  • Full Stack
  • Angular
  • Java
  • J2EE
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • GIT
  • Typescript

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

