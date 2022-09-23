Our client leaders in the Automotive Space are currently seeking a Full Stack Developer DVS to join their team. Role is based in Midrand with home-office rotation. This is a fixed long-term contract opportunity valid till December 2024.
The ideal candidate should have:
- 5-8 years’ experience in relevant programming language
- On premise virtualization technology expertise
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing
Role Tasks:
- Development and maintenance on platform/application
- Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
- Participate in daily stand-ups
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
- Assist with training – when required
- Compiling of user and operational manuals
- System audits
Technical skills include:
- 2EE
- Junit
- SQL Queries and optimisation
- JAX-RS, JPA, JTA, ORM
- Flyway
- Angular 10+
- Typescript
- Karma/Jasmine
- HTML/CSS
- Web components
- PostgreSQL
- Maven
- Jira/Confluence
- X-Ray
- BitBucket
- Git
If you meet the above specifications, send your application across and we will be in contact shortly.
Desired Skills:
- Full Stack
- Angular
- Java
- J2EE
- HTML
- CSS
- GIT
- Typescript
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years