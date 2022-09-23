Full Stack Java Developer – Gauteng Midrand

The German Giants are calling in all Full Stack Developers who’s focus is on Java.

One of the leading automotive industry’s wants like-minded enthusiatics Full Stack Developers to join their team.

My client is looking for somone with experience in:

JavaScript

HTML 5

CSS

UI frameworks

Angular 9 or higher

Docker and Kubernetes

You will be tasked with the following:

Technical refinement of Unity functionality (Sagas, User stories)

Development of the Unity solution (focus on Quarkus Microservice development) Backend and Frontend (Javascript)

Development of IaaC Modules for the Unity solution (terraform, terragrunt)

Development of automated test (TDD approach) for the Unity solution

Development of the Unity Pipelines (GitHub Action)

Maintenance of the Unity solution

Lets get you an amazing new venture!

Desired Skills:

Java

Angular 9

HTML5

CSS

Docker

Kubernetes

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

