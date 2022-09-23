Full Stack Java Developer – Gauteng Midrand

Sep 23, 2022

The German Giants are calling in all Full Stack Developers who’s focus is on Java.

One of the leading automotive industry’s wants like-minded enthusiatics Full Stack Developers to join their team.

My client is looking for somone with experience in:

  • JavaScript
  • HTML 5
  • CSS
  • UI frameworks
  • Angular 9 or higher
  • Docker and Kubernetes

You will be tasked with the following:

  • Technical refinement of Unity functionality (Sagas, User stories)
  • Development of the Unity solution (focus on Quarkus Microservice development) Backend and Frontend (Javascript)
  • Development of IaaC Modules for the Unity solution (terraform, terragrunt)
  • Development of automated test (TDD approach) for the Unity solution
  • Development of the Unity Pipelines (GitHub Action)
  • Maintenance of the Unity solution

Lets get you an amazing new venture!

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Angular 9
  • HTML5
  • CSS
  • Docker
  • Kubernetes

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

